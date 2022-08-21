Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,215.96

Evedo (EVED) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Evedo has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $460,215.96 and approximately $68,097.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,476.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00128146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00095149 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,677,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co.

Buying and Selling Evedo

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

