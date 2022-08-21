Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
EVK opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.11 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
