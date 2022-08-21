Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

EVRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE EVRI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. Everi has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Everi

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock worth $613,536 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $3,075,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $2,381,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Featured Articles

