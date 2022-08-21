Exen Coin Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $242,830.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Exen Coin Coin Profile
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
Exen Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Exen Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exen Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.