Exen Coin Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $242,830.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exen Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

