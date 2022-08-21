FairGame Market Capitalization Tops $1.03 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $1.03 million and $254,034.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001530 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00145781 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00066586 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.