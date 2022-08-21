Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Falcon Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $439,185.83 and approximately $110.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00763936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus.
Buying and Selling Falcon Project
Receive News & Updates for Falcon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falcon Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.