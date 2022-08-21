Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.23 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $65.87 million and $12.23 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,439.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00094490 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.