Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Position Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $49.83. 56,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,041. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20.

