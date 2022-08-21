Fiduciary Planning LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE V traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.28.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

