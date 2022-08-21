Fiduciary Planning LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,693. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $396.70 and a 200 day moving average of $418.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

