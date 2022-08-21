Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $845,000 Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

FIS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,474. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

