Financial Review: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its stock price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biote has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares True Drinks and biote’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 214.21 -$3.88 million N/A N/A biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

biote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than True Drinks.

58.5% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and biote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% biote N/A -110.85% 17.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for True Drinks and biote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A biote 0 0 3 0 3.00

biote has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 149.00%. Given biote’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than True Drinks.

Summary

biote beats True Drinks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

