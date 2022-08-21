FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Down 17.8% This Week

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $28.61 million and $2.86 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003258 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 808,151,308 coins and its circulating supply is 606,689,947 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

