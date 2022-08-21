First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial Stock Performance

Shares of THFF opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. First Financial has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $589.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 29.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

