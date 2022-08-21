First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of First Savings Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

