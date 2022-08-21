First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $499,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,319,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.84 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

