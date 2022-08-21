Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 1,088,770 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,081,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,770 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $838,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 156,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 10,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 715,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,636,000 after buying an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 237,178 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 45,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

