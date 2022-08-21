Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,956,000 after acquiring an additional 318,823 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 8.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 84.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 157,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 72,227 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $125.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

