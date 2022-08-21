Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $131.16 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,226 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.21% of Activision Blizzard worth $131,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

