Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,468,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 184,004 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $273,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $95.00 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

