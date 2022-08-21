Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,950 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.23% of Mastercard worth $797,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA stock opened at $354.28 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.27 and a 200 day moving average of $346.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.