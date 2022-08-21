Flossbach Von Storch AG Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79,369 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $321.32 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

