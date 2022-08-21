Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 1,698,232 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,698,232 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $52,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BABA opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $182.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

