ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.49–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $206.00 million-$212.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.73 million. ForgeRock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.17–$0.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Price Performance

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 293,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,943. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 711.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 485.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 132.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.