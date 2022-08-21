Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Cut to “Neutral” at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Forte Biosciences Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

