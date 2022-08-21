fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $5.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.46.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in fuboTV by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in fuboTV by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

