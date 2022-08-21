FY2022 EPS Estimates for REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Decreased by Analyst

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of REE Automotive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). The consensus estimate for REE Automotive’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for REE Automotive’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on REE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

REE Automotive Price Performance

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

Shares of REE opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.44. REE Automotive has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in REE Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.