GAMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,131.00 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 21st. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6,131.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,495.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003775 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00127929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00095028 BTC.

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

