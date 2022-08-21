GateToken (GT) One Day Volume Tops $2.44 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.52 or 0.00021114 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $354.82 million and $2.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,485,726 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

According to CryptoCompare, "GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys."

