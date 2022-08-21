Gera Coin (GERA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,572.00

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Gera Coin has traded 96.8% lower against the US dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $29.28 million and approximately $57,572.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00766428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

