Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
Global Ports Company Profile
