Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH stock opened at GBX 90.90 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £57.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Global Ports Company Profile

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

