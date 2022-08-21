Goose Finance (EGG) Trading Down 15.4% This Week

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $64,033.77 and $55.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0365 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

