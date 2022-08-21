Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.00 million-$256.00 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.21.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after acquiring an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,685,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 286,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,811,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 67,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

