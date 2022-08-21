Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $903.20 million-$909.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.35 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.86-$0.88 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 67,680 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $1,215,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 788.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

