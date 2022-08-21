Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Holdings Decreased by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BAR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,478. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

