Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.86

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and traded as low as $13.19. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 3,963,766 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Trading Down 8.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

