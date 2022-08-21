Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Groupon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Groupon has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $332.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity at Groupon

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 11,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $148,311.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,271,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,443,511.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 407,534 shares of company stock worth $5,540,502 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 102,530 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 31,836 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

