Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $767.00 million-$792.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.00 million.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HGTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hagerty has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

