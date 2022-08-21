Hamster (HAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $85,443.00

Hamster (HAM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $85,443.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00767558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

