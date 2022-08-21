Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.0603

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $31.46 million and approximately $89,969.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.86 or 0.07552618 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00157065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00257952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00723779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00555307 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 521,646,659 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

