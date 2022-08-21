HAPI Price Tops $35.67 (HAPI)

HAPI (HAPI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. HAPI has a market capitalization of $20.32 million and approximately $984,982.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HAPI has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for $35.67 or 0.00083053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 591,929 coins and its circulating supply is 569,650 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one.

HAPI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

