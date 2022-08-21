HashCoin (HSC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. HashCoin has a market cap of $127,876.69 and $8,079.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003794 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095751 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.