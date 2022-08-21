Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.52 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002400 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $14.76 million and approximately $113,359.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,584.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,618.67 or 0.07499137 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00155357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00256666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00720513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.42 or 0.00553276 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001093 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,489,473 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.