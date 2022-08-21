HC Wainwright Lowers KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target to $10.00

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
KemPharm Stock Performance
KMPH opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 35.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.
About KemPharm
KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
