HC Wainwright Lowers KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Price Target to $10.00

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KemPharm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

KemPharm Stock Performance

KMPH opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. KemPharm has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 35.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KemPharm

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KemPharm by 28.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in KemPharm by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in KemPharm in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

