HC Wainwright Trims Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Target Price to $8.00

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

GROY stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20. Gold Royalty has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is -14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Royalty by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

