Head to Head Analysis: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

GoodRx has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for GoodRx and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 12 6 0 2.26 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $15.53, indicating a potential upside of 158.77%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

This table compares GoodRx and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 3.19 -$25.25 million ($0.11) -54.55 Beyond Commerce $4.24 million 0.91 -$9.16 million N/A N/A

Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -5.86% 2.97% 1.54% Beyond Commerce -44.54% N/A -35.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GoodRx beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.