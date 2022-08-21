Head to Head Analysis: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Risk and Volatility
GoodRx has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 3.52, indicating that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for GoodRx and Beyond Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GoodRx
|1
|12
|6
|0
|2.26
|Beyond Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GoodRx and Beyond Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GoodRx
|$745.42 million
|3.19
|-$25.25 million
|($0.11)
|-54.55
|Beyond Commerce
|$4.24 million
|0.91
|-$9.16 million
|N/A
|N/A
Beyond Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GoodRx.
Profitability
This table compares GoodRx and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GoodRx
|-5.86%
|2.97%
|1.54%
|Beyond Commerce
|-44.54%
|N/A
|-35.46%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
52.6% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
GoodRx beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, pharma manufacturer solutions, and telehealth services. It serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
About Beyond Commerce
Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
