Head-To-Head Review: Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) vs. Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.14 $495.00 million $0.79 9.68 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Profitability

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.52% -74.84% 11.95% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

