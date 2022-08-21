Head to Head Survey: ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) vs. Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 446.33%. Geron has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.79%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Geron.

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -86.06% -47.09% Geron -8,693.61% -90.38% -52.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Geron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and Geron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 21.28 -$31.32 million ($0.66) -1.39 Geron $1.39 million 606.14 -$116.11 million ($0.34) -6.56

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals beats Geron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

