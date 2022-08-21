Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.14. 8,702,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,521,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

