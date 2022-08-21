Heritage Trust Co Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

